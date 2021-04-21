Amazon begins rollout of pay-by-palm at Whole Foods near HQ

FILE - In this March 4, 2020 file photo, people walk out of an Amazon Go store, in Seattle. Amazon said Wednesday, April 21, 2021 that it is rolling out its pay-by-palm technology to some of its Whole Foods supermarkets. The technology, called Amazon One, lets shoppers scan the palm of their hand and connect it to their credit card or Amazon accounts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)