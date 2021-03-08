S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance powered by a broad-based rally in Toronto, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 204.86 points at 18,585.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 435.49 points at 31,931.79. The S&P 500 index was up 28.13 points at 3,870.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.60 points at 12,940.75.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.97 cents US compared with 78.94 cents US on Friday.
The April crude contract was down 70 cents at US$65.39 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down six cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down $18.70 at US$1,679.80 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.09 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.
