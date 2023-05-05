OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's April employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)

Employment rate: 62.4 per cent (62.4)

Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.6)

Number unemployed: 1,058,200 (1,053,000)

Number working: 20,130,200 (20,088,800)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.6 per cent (9.2)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.4)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.0 per cent (4.1)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

