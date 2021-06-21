Travel industry says new border rules don't provide enough clarity

A crowded Maid of the Mist tour boat operated from the American side of the Niagara River is seen from Niagara Falls, Ont., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The travel industry says the federal government’s new border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians are a step in the right direction but don't provide enough clarity on what travel will look like for consumers this summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel