Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants

FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10, 2020. Weber is the daughter of sharecroppers who authored legislation creating the first-in-the-nation task force in California to study and recommend reparations. California's first-in-the-nation task force on reparations is at a crossroads with members divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation. The task force could vote on the question of eligibility on Tuesday, March 28, 2022, after putting it off at February's meeting. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)