BCE reports first-quarter profit down from year ago, revenue edges higher

MONTREAL - BCE Inc.'s first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher costs but its revenue grew for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Canada's largest telecommunications and media company said Thursday.
The parent company of Bell Canada and media companies that include CTV, TSN and radio stations, said its net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to $642 million or 71 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31.
The result compared with a profit of $680 million or 75 cents per share in the first three months of 2020.
The year-over-year decline in net profit was attributed to higher expenses, including higher severance for reducing its workforce at Bell Media.
On an adjusted basis, BCE reported 78 cents per share of adjusted net earnings for the quarter, down from 79 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.
Operating revenue totalled $5.71 billion, up from $5.64 billion in last year's first quarter ended March 31, 2020, which included the beginning of Canada's pandemic-related shutdowns.
Chief financial officer Glen LeBlanc told analysts on a conference call that the increased revenue included increased sales of premium smartphones in the wireless division and a 12 per cent increase in internet revenue.
At Bell Media, TV advertising revenue recovered faster in the first quarter than advertising on radio or out-of-home advertising such as billboards, LeBlanc said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BCE)