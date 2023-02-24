Warner Bros. Discovery sues Paramount over 'South Park' deal

FILE - "South Park" creators Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker discuss the "South Park: The Fractured But Whole" video game onstage at Ubisoft's E3 2015 Conference at the Orpheum Theatre on June 15, 2015, in Los Angeles. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is suing Paramount Global, saying its competitor aired new episodes of the popular animated comedy series "South Park" after Warner paid for exclusive rights. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)