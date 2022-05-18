OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.8 per cent in April, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.6 per cent (6.3)
— Prince Edward Island: 8.9 per cent (8.9)
— Nova Scotia: 7.1 per cent (6.8)
— New Brunswick: 7.6 per cent (7.4)
— Quebec: 6.8 per cent (6.7)
— Ontario: 6.9 per cent (7.0)
— Manitoba: 7.5 per cent (7.4)
— Saskatchewan: 5.9 per cent (5.7)
— Alberta: 6.3 per cent (6.5)
— British Columbia: 6.7 per cent (6.0)
