Census: Relief payments staved off hardship in COVID crash

FILE - In this July 7, 2021, file photo homeless encampments are installed on an overpass of the CA-101 Hollywood freeway in Los Angeles. The share of Americans living in poverty rose slightly as the COVID pandemic shook the economy last year, but massive relief payments pumped out by Congress eased hardship for many, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday, Sept. 14. The official poverty measure showed an increase of 1 percentage point in 2020, indicating that 11.4% of Americans were living in poverty. It was the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)