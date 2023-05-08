Energy companies curtail production due to Alberta wildfires

Wildfire GWF018 burns a section of forest in the Grande Prairie district of Alberta in a May 6, 2023, handout photo. Vermilion Energy Inc. says it has temporarily shut-in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production as it assesses the risk to its operations due to wildfires in Alberta.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta Fire Service, *MANDATORY CREDIT*