OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.0 per cent in February. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 9.9 per cent (11.8)

_ Prince Edward Island 7.3 per cent (7.7)

_ Nova Scotia 5.7 per cent (5.0)

_ New Brunswick 6.3 per cent (7.5)

_ Quebec 4.1 per cent (3.9)

_ Ontario 5.1 per cent (5.2)

_ Manitoba 4.7 per cent (4.2)

_ Saskatchewan 4.3 per cent (4.3)

_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (6.0)

_ British Columbia 5.1 per cent (4.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.