TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,899.79, down 390.75):
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.05, or 2.19 per cent, to $46.86 on 15.1 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 49 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $41.91 on 14.1 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.43, or 2.92 per cent, to $80.74 on 5.5 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 1.66 per cent, to $26.07 on 5.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 60 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $25.37 on 5.1 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down three cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $4.11 on 5.1 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 49 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $41.91. The man hired to turn around the flagging fortunes of Suncor Energy Inc. said Tuesday he believes the company has been too focused in recent years on the energy transition and must get back to an oil-centred business strategy. CEO Rich Kruger, who took the reins at the Calgary-based energy giant this spring, told analysts on a conference call that the company's board of directors agrees with him that a "revised direction and tone" at the company is necessary.
Shawcor Ltd. (TSX:MATR). Energy. Up 92 cents, or 4.83 per cent, to $19.97. Shawcor Ltd. has signed a deal to sell a substantial part of its pipe coating division to Tenaris S.A. for about $220 million. Chief executive Mike Reeves says that once complete, the transaction, combined with others and a few remaining non-material actions, will conclude its strategic review process.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15,2023.