Tough ruling against former cannabis execs could send message: experts

Cannabis cuttings are photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Cannabis industry observers say how seriously some in the sector treat marijuana regulations in the future could hinge on the outcome of a case against the former CannTrust Holdings Inc. leaders, whose company was caught growing pot in unlicensed rooms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin