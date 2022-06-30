WestJet 'proactively' removed flights from Pearson, anticipating summer travel snarls

Airline groundcrew work as a grounded Westjest plane sits on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The chief executive of WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is flying 32 per cent fewer flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport in July than it did in 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette