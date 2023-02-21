OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 5.9 per cent in January, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 5.5 per cent (5.7)

— Prince Edward Island: 7.0 per cent (7.7)

— Nova Scotia: 6.9 per cent (7.6)

— New Brunswick: 6.5 per cent (6.3)

— Quebec: 6.2 per cent (6.3)

— Ontario: 5.6 per cent (6.0)

— Manitoba: 6.9 per cent (8.0)

— Saskatchewan: 6.0 per cent (6.7)

— Alberta: 5.0 per cent (6.0)

— British Columbia: 6.2 per cent (6.6)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.