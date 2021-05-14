VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $38.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $1. A year ago, they were trading at 79 cents.
