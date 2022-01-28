Getting an F: Alabama city's new logo stirs strong feelings

This image provided by the city of Florence, Ala, shows the old and new logo for Florence, Ala. The northern Alabama city's new logo is sparking a visceral reaction among residents. When Florence unveiled its new logo this week, it drew immediate backlash and an online petition demanding changes that had more than 5,000 signatures. The logo uses the name Florence, and arranges two letters after the F into an exclamation point. (City of Florence via AP)