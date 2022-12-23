An inflation meaasure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

FILE - Shoppers are silhouetted against the sky as they arrives for a sale at a Best Buy store Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Overland Park, Kan. On Friday the Commerce Department issues its November report on consumer spending. The report contains a measure of inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has aggressively tried to corral inflation this year by raising its key lending rate seven times. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)