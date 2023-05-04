The Last of Us, Wii Sports entering Video Game Hall of Fame

This photo provided by World Video Game Hall of Fame, Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, The Last of Us and Wii Sports are heading into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The honorees announced May 4, 2023 emerged from a field of finalists that included: Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, FIFA International Soccer, Goldeneye 007, NBA 2K, Quake, and Wizardry. The games will be on permanent display at the World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong museum in Rochester, N.Y. (World Video Game Hall of Fame via AP)