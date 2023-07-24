Elon Musk reveals new 'X' logo to replace Twitter's blue bird

A view of a lap top showing the Twitter signing in page displaying the new logo, in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing on the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the phone app. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)