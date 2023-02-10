WestJet pilots file for federal conciliation; months of contract talks unsuccessful

The union that represents pilots at WestJet says it is asking for federal assistance after months of failing to reach a contract agreement with the airline. The WestJet Master Executive Council, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA), says it has filed a request for conciliation assistance with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. A WestJet planes waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, on Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh