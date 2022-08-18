Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

FILE—Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, JD Vance, takes the stage to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Aug. 5, 2022. Vance founded a new charity called "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, promising to use it to help solve the scourge of opioid addiction, Vance's Senate rival, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, has targeted "Our Ohio Renewal" as a failure. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)