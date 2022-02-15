Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set

Randi McGinn, from left, Brian Panish and Kevin Boyle, attorneys for the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, stand next to a portrait of Hutchins during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. The family of Hutchins is suing Alec Baldwin and the movie producers of "Rust" for wrongful death, the attorneys said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)