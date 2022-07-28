PBS series, AP detail toll of Russian invasion of Ukraine

FILE - Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry employees clear rubble at the side of the damaged Mariupol theater building during heavy fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Ministers from dozens of nations are meeting on Thursday, July 14, 2022 in the Netherlands to discuss with the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor how best to coordinate efforts to bring to justice perpetrators of war crimes in Ukraine. (AP Photo, File)