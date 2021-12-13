From Armani to Zegna, 22 Milan brands plan live runway shows

FILE - Models wear creations for the Emporio Armani Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Milan menswear previews for fall/winter 2021-22 are returning to a mostly in-person format in January, with Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Fendi and Prada among the 22 brands staging live runway shows, Milan’s fashion council announced Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)