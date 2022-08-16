Statistics Canada to release July inflation reading this morning

Gas prices are displayed in Carleton Place, Ont., on May 17, 2022. Statistics Canada will release its July reading of the consumer price index this morning. Economists are expecting inflation already peaked given the significant decline in gas prices since June. RBC is forecasting the year-over-year inflation rate fell from 8.1 per cent in June to 7.7 per cent in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick