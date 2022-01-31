Dolce&Gabbana drop animal fur starting in 2022

FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. Dolce & Gabbana announced Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 that it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur. The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani, Gucci, Prada and Moncler, in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file)