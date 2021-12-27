Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

FILE - People demonstrate after the Polish parliament approved a bill that is widely viewed as an attack on media freedom, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. Poland’s president on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 says he has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network. President Andrzej Duda noted that the bill was unpopular with many Poles and would have dealt a blow to Poland's reputation as a place to do business. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)