NYC mayor allows unvaccinated athletes play home games

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, far right, not permitted to play because he's unvaccinated for COVID-19, watches the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks at the Barclays Center, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in New York. Mayor Eric Adams will announce Thursday, March 23, 2022, that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a move that will allow Irving to play home games and unvaccinated baseball players to take the field when their season begins in a few weeks. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)