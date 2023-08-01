What students should keep in mind when shopping for a laptop

Laptop computers are shown on display in a Costco warehouse on Monday, June 6, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Laptop prices range from $300 to $3,000, according to Toronto-based tech consultant Avery Swartz. But now is a good time to buy. “August is the best time of year to buy a laptop because it's when all the deals are on,” she adds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski)