Gucci digitally outfits Gen-Z in metaverse foray with Roblox

This computer generated image shows a Gucci virtual garden on Roblox. Anyone whose avatar is traipsing around the Roblox online game platform these days might run into other avatars sporting Gucci handbags, sunglasses or hats. The digital-only items are part of the Gucci’s time-limited collection for Roblox, as the Italian fashion house that prides itself on hand-craftsmanship is dipping its toes into an expanding virtual space where many of its youngest fans already are at home. (Roblox via AP)