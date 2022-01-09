West African regional leaders impose new sanctions on Mali

FILE - Col. Assimi Goita meets with a high-level delegation from the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS, at the Ministry of Defense in Bamako, Mali, Aug. 22, 2020. West African regional leaders signaled Sunday Jan. 9, 2022 at a special meeting in Ghana's capital that they will oppose an effort by the Mali's coup leader to extend his time in power by four more years instead of holding democratic elections next month as originally promised. (AP Photo, File)