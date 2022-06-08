Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing

FILE - Violent insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Over months, the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)