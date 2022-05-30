Competition Bureau says Rogers and Shaw agree to preliminary injunction

GATINEAU, Que. - The Competition Bureau says Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have agreed to a preliminary injunction that prevents them from closing their proposed $26-billion merger until the Competition Tribunal hears a challenge from the commissioner.
The regulatory agency says Rogers and Shaw have also agreed to the commissioner of competition's request for an expedited hearing process before the Tribunal.
Rogers has also agreed to not limit Shaw’s ability to operate, maintain, enhance or expand its wireless business.
On May 9, the regulatory agency filed an application to block Rogers' purchase of Shaw, arguing that the transaction would lead to worse service and higher prices for consumers.
It also alleged that removing Shaw as a competitor would undo the progress made on competition in Canada's telecom sector over the years.
Earlier this month, Rogers and Shaw announced that they would press ahead with the deal and fight the commissioner's efforts to block it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B, TSX:SJR.B)