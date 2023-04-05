Jury awards $3.2 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

FILE - Vehicles are parked outside the Tesla plant, in Fremont, Calif., on May 12, 2020. A federal jury on Monday, April 3, 2023, has awarded nearly $3.2 million in damages to a former Black worker at a Tesla factory California that has been at the epicenter of racial discrimination allegations hanging over the automaker run by billionaire Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)