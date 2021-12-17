Glamour night for Bosnia migrants presenting fashion brand

Bosnian designer Aleksandra Lovricthe, joined by two migrants, accepts the applause inside the 19th century building City Hall in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, during the presentation of a collection dubbed "No Nation Fashion", a migrant-made fashion brand project. At the fashion show migrant models came out on the catwalks in designs meant to symbolize various stages of their journeys _ the 'nomadic' road away from home and the transit to new lives in new countries while the panel in the background read "We are strong," and "We smile." (AP Photo)