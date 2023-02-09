Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q4 profit, revenue up more than 70 per cent

Precision Drilling Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million compared with a loss of $27.3 million a year ago as its revenue rose more than 70 per cent. Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, Alta., on January 20, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson