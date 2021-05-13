Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

FILE- In this April 19, 2021, file photo, people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait to test for COVID-19 at a hospital in Hyderabad, India. Misinformation about the coronavirus is surging in India as the death toll from COVID-19 rises. Fueled by anguish, distrust and political polarization, the claims are further compounding India's crisis. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A, File)