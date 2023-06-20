TORONTO - The organizations that represent chartered professional accountants in Ontario and Quebec are severing ties with their national counterpart.
CPA Canada says it is disappointed and surprised that CPA Ontario and CPA Quebec have decided to break with the national organization.
The organization says in a news release that the break triggers an 18-month withdrawal period under the groups' current agreement.
In separate statement, the Ontario and Quebec organizations announced their intent to end their current formal relationships with CPA Canada.
The two organizations say their decisions will enable them to better fulfil their missions.
CPA Canada says it has worked with provincial, territorial and Bermudian CPA bodies to find a path forward on governance and national representation of CPAs since the profession was unified a decade ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.