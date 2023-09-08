OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's August employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (5.5)
Employment rate: 61.9 per cent (62.0)
Participation rate: 65.5 per cent (65.6)
Number unemployed: 1,181,000 (1,166,800)
Number working: 20,206,300 (20,166,400)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 11.3 per cent (10.2)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.5 per cent (4.6)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.8)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.