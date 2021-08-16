Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station

FILE - This Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo shows the Warsaw headquarters of Poland's TVN broadcaster that is owned by the U.S. company Discovery Inc., in Warsaw, Poland. The U.S. company Discovery Inc. said Monday Aug. 16, 2021, it has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN24 into Poland. The announcement comes as Poland's state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24's license, which expires Sept. 26. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)