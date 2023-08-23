Mobile debit payments in stores jump 53 per cent over past year: Interac

A Interac sign is seen on a business storefront in North Vancouver, B.C., on November, 5, 2019. Interac says more than a billion debit mobile contactless and in-app transactions happened over the past 12 months for the first time ever. Canada's national debit network says Interact payments through mobile contactless jumped 53 per cent while e-commerce purchases were up 17 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward