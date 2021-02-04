Biden delays Trump rule that weakened wild bird protections

FILE - In this June 26, 2010, file photo, Plaquemines Parish Coastal Zone Director P.J. Hahn rescues a heavily oiled bird from the waters of Barataria Bay, La. The Biden administration on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, delayed a rule finalized in President Donald Trump's last days in office that would have drastically weakened the government's enforcement powers under a century-old law protecting most American wild birds. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)