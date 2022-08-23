Rupert Murdoch's son sues Australian website for defamation

FILE - News Corp. Exeuctive Chairman Rupert Murdoch, center, and his sons, Lachlan, left, and James Murdoch attend the 2014 Television Academy Hall of Fame in Beverly Hills, Calif, March 11, 2014. Fox Corp. chief executive Lachlan Murdoch is suing Australian news website Crikey in a Sydney court for defamation over an opinion piece about last year's storming of the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images, File)