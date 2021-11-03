US puts new controls on Israeli spyware companies

FILE - A logo adorns a wall on a branch of the Israeli NSO Group company, near the southern Israeli town of Sapir on Aug. 24, 2021. The Biden administration announced Wednesday, Nov. 3, that it is putting new export limits on two Israeli hacker-for-hire companies — including the well-known spyware company NSO Group — saying their tools have been used to "conduct transnational repression.” (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)