James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy,' aiming for 2025

Writer-director James Gunn, appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad," in Los Angeles on Aug. 2, 2021, left, and producer Peter Safran appears at the premiere of "The Conjuring" in Los Angeles on July 15, 2013. Gunn and Safran, co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, announced today that Gunn, who penned the screenplay "Superman: Legacy" will also direct the hugely anticipated film, with Safran producing. (AP Photo)