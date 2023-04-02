More oil producers join Saudis in surprise production cuts

FILE - Saudi Aramco engineers walk in front of a gas turbine generator at Khurais oil field during a tour for journalists, 150 kilometers east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28, 2021. Saudi Arabia said Sunday, April 2, 2023, it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from May until the end of 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)