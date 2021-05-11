BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) _ Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.
The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 million.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.93, a climb of 39% in the last 12 months.
