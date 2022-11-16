Toronto-based Waabi launches AI-powered self-driving system for trucking

Waabi founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun is seen in an undated handout photo. Toronto-based Waabi says it is launching its self-driving system in the real world as it looks to push trucking towards a more autonomous future. Company founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun says the system, called the Waabi Driver, combines AI-driven navigation with an array of sensors including laser-based lidar, cameras and radars to help steer trucks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Waabi *MANDATORY CREDIT*