US producer prices surge 11% in April as food prices jump

FILE - Shown are meat products at a grocery store in Roslyn, Pa., Tuesday, June 15, 2021. U.S. producer prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier, a hefty gain that indicates high inflation will remain a burden for consumers and businesses in the months ahead. The Labor Department said Thursday, May 12, 2022, that its producer price index — which measures inflation before it reaches consumers — climbed 0.5% in April from March. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)